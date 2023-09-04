Adejobi reacts as man says some policemen do threaten to kill during extortion

Today, a woman from Rivers State claimed that some police operatives in the state extorted N200,000 from one of her family members and while Olumuyiwa Prince Adejobi, who happens to be the Force Public Relations Officer, was reacting to this claim, he said that they should report the case and if they fail to report the case, that means the victim has cockroach in his cupboard.

Another user, while reacting to Adejobi’s comment said that some times, these policemen do threaten to kill their victims if they fail to cooperate.

Adejobi while reacting to this said, “When they extort, at least, they would allow you to go. What do you do when you must have left their premises or sight ? Do you still keep quiet ?”

Further talking, he said, “Sincerely, if you are drained or extorted of your hard-earned money or salary to the tune of N200,000 or even N50,000 any means, you will definitely shout, and kick against such extortion and cheat. But, if you don’t kick, it means your ways are not pure and are questionable. Simple.”

