Adejobi reacts as man says Police should charge Ibezim Chike to court instead of detaining him

In a tweet that was made today by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Prince Adejobi on his official X handle this afternoon, he said that the Nigeria Police Force, seeks to clarify recent concerns, and unfounded reports regarding the detention of Mr. Chike Ibezim.

He said the Force want to emphasize that Mr. Chike is currently held in accordance with a court order, and his detention pertains to allegations of malicious publication, cyberbullying, and related offenses, all of which are actively under police investigation.

Adejobi claimed it was crucial to underline that the arrest and detention procedures strictly adhere to legal protocols and the protection of individual rights and in this specific instance, a court order was obtained after a comprehensive investigation, which yielded evidence implicating Mr. Chike.

It was reported that Mr Chike has cooperated with the Police, providing valuable information during the ongoing investigation.

However, an X user who reacted to Adejobi’s tweet said that Chike should be charged to court and the lawlessness in the country was too much.

He said, “Charge him to court. Lawlessness is our creed in Nigeria.”

Olumuyiwa, while reacting to this said that the Court of Law was aware about Chike’s case and the order to detain Chike was gotten from the court.

He said, “Were you told the court is not aware of his case ? How did the police get an order to keep him ? And surely, he will still be charged to court after further investigations. Maybe you need to read the full press statement on my other platforms so that you get the full gist.The law must take its course, and we will continue to act within the ambit of the law.”

Moses21 (

)