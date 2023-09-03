Adejobi Reacts After An X User Threatened That Rivers Youths Will Protest As A Result Of Extortion

The Spokesperson for the Nigerian Police Force, CSP Olumyiwa Adejobi, has reacted after an X user threatened that the youths of Rivers State will protest and occupy every part of the state, as a result of police extortion across the state.

While reacting, the police spokesperson made it known that the Nigerian police will look into the case once again, assuring the X user that he will personally take the case up. He went on and made it known that he agrees that the Nigerian Police Force has recorded some cases against some police officers in Rivers State Command, noting that all the cases are going to be addressed.

The police spokesperson made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his official X handle. He went further and thanked Nigerians who have been sending in their complaints, assuring them that justice must be done.

Earlier yesterday, a user of a popular microblogging site, X, made a post, notifying the Police spokesperson that the youths in Rivers State will soon shut down the city as a result of police extortion in the state. He went on and revealed how some police officers allegedly collected over 600 thousand Naira from a youth in Rivers State.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Ebukajp150 (

)