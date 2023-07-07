Adejobi gives conditions under which policemen can shoot at unarmed person

The Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday gave conditions under which policemen can shoot an unarmed person.

He gave the conditions in his Twitter handle while responding to a man who said he was eating at a restaurant when he saw policemen shooting at a young man who was running.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @Ehisrael2, said the incident happened at the restaurant beside a university and below is the screenshot of his tweet:

Adejobi however told him the conditions under which policemen can shoot at an unarmed person.

He said the policemen can shoot at an unarmed person if he or she is a fleeing suspect who has committed a felony, and another is that any inmate who escapes from lawful custody can be shot at.

He also added that if an inmate has committed a felonious offence which, upon conviction, he would be sentenced to death or life imprisonment, such a person can be shot at if he decides to flee.

