Adejobi counsels man who said he sent money to wrong account and the receiver refused to return it

The Force Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police, Muyiwa Adejobi, on Monday responded to a man on Twitter who wanted to know what can be done after he sent money to a wrong account and the receiver refused to return it.

Adejobi said he can report the matter and make it official because it’s an offence and the police operatives will act on it.

(Caption): Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO.

The man, whose Twitter handle is @bigteems, had informed Adejobi that he transferred money into a wrong account number and the person who received it refused to return the money after he was able to speak to him, as he insisted that he would never return the money.

He added that he was in Delta State where he transferred the money while the man that refused to return it is in Benue State.

He therefore asked Adejobi what the police can do over the matter in order to make the man return his money, the amount which he did not disclose.

Below are screenshots of his tweets on the issue:

Responding to the tweet, Adejobi assured him that if he makes it official and report the matter, policemen will act on it.

Below is the screenshot of Adejobi’s response to the man:

Osfem (

)