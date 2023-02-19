Adegbuyi Reveals What FG Should Have Done To Tackle Vote Buying Instead Of Redesigning The Naira

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A member of the All Progressives Congress, Bisi Adegbuyi, has blasted the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari for saying that one of the reasons for redesigning the naira note was to eliminate vote buying in the upcoming elections.

Bisi Adegbuyi stated that if the federal government wanted to solve the issue of vote buying, then it should get involved in the process of making political offices less attractive.

Bisi Adegbuyi explained that one of the reasons why politicians spends huge sums of money to buy votes is because of the monetary reward they hope to gain when they get into office.

Bisi Adegbuyi noted that if political offices is made less attractive through the reduction of cost of governance, then politicians will stop spending a lot of money to buy votes from the electorates.

Bisi Adegbuyi also stated that Nigeria has tried to reduce the attractiveness of political offices in the past when the country paid legislators on part-time basis.

He argued that the possibility of stopping vote buying by changing the currency is not practicable because of the impossibility of changing the currency every election period.

Watch From The 4:37 Minute Of The Video Below:

Lighthousemedia (

)