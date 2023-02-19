This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adebutu Identifies Those Sponsoring Riots Across Nigeria

Recent violent protests across Nigeria have raised concerns about the cause of the unrest. In particular, the scarcity of new naira notes and the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to allow old N500 and N1000 notes to circulate together with new ones have sparked outrage. However, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, has identified a different source of the problem.

According to Adebutu, the ongoing riots across the country were masterminded by politicians who have stashed looted funds in their private residences and got stuck following the expiration of the deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the currency swap. These individuals are unable to take their stolen cash to the banks and, as a result, instigate riots to cause unrest and destabilize the country.

Adebutu stated that the riots were not organic and urged parents to warn their children against participating in protests they knew nothing about. He also accused those who are now in the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring a massive protest against the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan when he wanted to remove fuel subsidy in 2012.

The governorship candidate questioned who are the custodians of the one trillion naira that has not returned to the banking system. He asked whether it is in the hands of farmers or market women, pointing out that the people who have stolen money from the local government system, the state, and the federal government are the ones behind these riots.

In different cities across the nation, deaths and serial attacks on bank facilities have been recorded during the violent protests. Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Benin, and other states have witnessed these violent protests, causing concerns about the future of the country.

Therefore, it is imperative for the Nigerian government to take decisive action to address the root causes of these protests. The issue of corruption needs to be tackled head-on, and those found guilty of looting public funds should be brought to justice. This will help to discourage such individuals from engaging in corrupt practices and causing further unrest in the country.

In addition, efforts must be made to improve the standard of living of Nigerians. The scarcity of new naira notes and the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to allow old N500 and N1000 notes to circulate together with new ones have also contributed to the protests. These issues need to be addressed, and solutions found to help alleviate the suffering of the people.

