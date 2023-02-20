This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

ADC Presidential Candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, Reacts After His Party Endorsed Obi For The Election

Dumebi Kachikwu, who is running for president as the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, has stated that he will not drop out of the race for president in favor of any other candidate, and that he will continue to run for president until the very end.

His statement came shortly after the African Democratic Congress (ADC) gave its support to Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, for the upcoming presidential election.

At a news conference held on Monday in Abuja, the ADC National Chairman, Raphael Nwosu, announced the development and stated that their party was convinced to back Peter Obi after taking a good look at all of the contenders in the presidential election.

According to the broadcast that was produced by Channels Television, he made the following statement: “It is indeed our confidence that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, and his running mate, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, will incorporate excellent administration and accountability.

But there has been some fresh news regarding the ADC presidential candidate, and that is that Kachikwu has stated that he will not step aside for anyone.

Kachikwu stated that he had a very difficult campaign because of the internal crisis that they had in their party in a video that was shared by Vanguard. Kachikwu’s comments were shared by Vanguard. He stated that his original intention was to campaign in every state in the country, but he was unable to do so because there were no members of his party present in some of the states in question to welcome him.

He continued by saying, “I’ve been telling you guys for a long time that something will happen before the elections. Today, we are witnessing that taking place all around us. And I do believe that no matter what takes place, God will use it to steer Nigeria in a different way, regardless of what takes place. I have no idea whether or not that will help me as a candidate. If that will be beneficial to Nigeria, then that is what I will pray for; however, I want to make it quite plain to you today that I am not eliminated from this race. I intend to stay in this competition until the very finish. If someone believes that they will hear me state, as a candidate, before the election that I am endorsing, I am pushing for, or I am associating myself with another candidate, then that person is gravely incorrect.

