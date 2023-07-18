Adamu’s Resignation Is Pure Politics; We Haven’t Seen A Resignation Letter – Constance Ikokwu

A Political Analyst, Constance Ikokwu, has suggested that there is more to the purported resignation of the Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore; as she suspected foul play in the failure of the ruling party to provide resignation letters signed by the NWC bigwigs.

Constance Ikokwu had said, “We haven’t seen a resignation letter, have you? The way that one can interprete this is that it’s pure politicking.”

(Forward video to 1:32)

Ikokwu, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television, hinted that the resignation of Senators Adamu and Omisore might have been influenced by some elements in power. She suggested that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu might have played a part in the purported resignation of the APC bigwigs; as she maintained that the former Lagos governor would definitely want to build a party structure that would align with his paths. According to her, there is nothing in Adamu and Omisore’s resignation that suggests that there is no crisis in the APC.

Ikokwu went further to say that the fact that President Tinubu was not in country when the resignation was announced shows that there is politics in play. She also maintained that the ruling party has not been able to provide resignation letters signed by the APC bigwigs.

Matthewcontents (

)