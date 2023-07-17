Adamu’s Removal as APC Chair: The N32bn Final Straw Unveiled

According to The Cable, President Bola Tinubu’s prolonged disagreement with Abdullahi Adamu led to a request for his resignation as the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday.

Hope Uzodinma, the governor of Imo State and chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), advised the APC chairman to step down from his position.

Upon learning about this development, Iyiola Omisore, the APC national secretary, reportedly went silent and became unreachable.

Insiders revealed to The Cable that Adamu and Omisore were slated to undergo a vote of no confidence from NWC members on Monday afternoon, which would result in their dismissal by the national executive committee (NEC) chaired by Tinubu on Wednesday.

A simmering conflict between Tinubu and Adamu has persisted ever since the former governor of Nasarawa State assumed the role of party chairman in March 2022.

However, insiders claim that the tipping point was reached when Adamu failed to provide a clear account of the N32 billion generated by the party through the sale of forms for the upcoming 2023 general election.

According to an NWC member who spoke to The Cable, the account currently holds only N7 billion. The member expressed concerns regarding Adamu and Omisore’s assertion that the account had already undergone an audit.

However, the NWC is unaware of the appointment of auditors and questions how such an important decision could be made without their knowledge. The appointment of auditors is indeed one of the responsibilities entrusted to the NWC.

Upon sensing the impending action to oust him, Adamu allegedly reached out to the chairpersons of the party’s state chapters for support, but his plea was met with indifference.

“The APC constitution, the funds were meant to be distributed among the party’s zonal, state, and ward levels, yet they were kept in the dark. Consequently, there was no possibility of garnering their support,” shared another insider within the party, as informed by The Cable.

