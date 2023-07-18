Adamu was almost forced to resign, not on his own accord and we have not seen the Letter – Dr. Constance Ikokwu.

In an interview with Arise , Arise analyst Dr. Constance Ikokwu stated that the chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, was almost forced to resign, not on his own accord, and that they haven’t seen the resignation letter.

She further stated that Abdullahi Adamu is a very feisty and loyal party member and that nothing out of the ordinary is happening in the party.

According to her, “he said so many things that revealed the state of the party; he suggested that the chairman was almost forced to resign, not on his own accord; that is what I glean from the conversation, and we haven’t seen the resignation letter; we just heard from the party that the chairman had resigned, and I think the chairman is beating histime because the President is not in the country; all this is happening when the commander in chief, who is also part leader of the party, is not around.” There is a lot going on; the way that one can interpret this is that it’s pure politics”.

Video credit: Arise (1:18)

