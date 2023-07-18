Adamu & Omisore Are Not Clearly Members Of The APC; They’re The Conservatives In The APC—Alancha

During an interview with AIT , Dominic Alancha, an APC member, stated that the former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, and the secretary of the party, Omisore, are not clearly members of the All progressive party, pointing out that they’re just the conservatives that they had in the party. He added that it was a welcome development for them to resign as leaders of the party.

He revealed that most of them who are faithful to the party thought that he would have resigned after the inauguration of the president, but he didn’t. He, however, stated that there’s no crisis whatsoever in the APC, adding that the party is more focused on promoting the interests of the people.

According to him, “APC is one, but if you look at it, you cannot separate people from their history. Dr. Abdullahi Adamu, the former national chairman of the APC, and Omisore, if you look at their history, you will trace it back to the PDP, so these people are clearly not members of the progressive family, but they’re the conservatives we found within our party. And let me also correct this impression that, in your introduction, you mentioned the crisis within the APC. I don’t think there’s any crisis within the APC. Like you rightly said, it’s a normal thought, and it is even long overdue. Most of us, the party faithful, expected that long ago, immediately after the inauguration, he was going to tender his resignation, but he never did that. I think for him to do that, it was a welcome development.”

Video Credit: AIT (1:42:18)

