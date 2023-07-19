Adamu: The Chairman Was Not Forced To Vacate Office At Gunpoint By A President- Osita Okechukwu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Osita Okechukwu has expressed delight in the peaceful manner the national chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu resigned the chairmanship position.

He noted that things didn’t get to a point where a sitting president would have to force the party Chairman to vacate from his office at gunpoint just like a former Nigerian president was accused of doing several years ago.

He described the resignation of the national chairman of the party, Adamu Abdullahi as a welcome development that is needed for a better organization of the party.

Speaking in an interview with Arise , the APC stalwart noted that since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999, several parties chairmen have resigned their positions and Adamu Abdullahi is no exception.

He said “what happened is in line with the political culture of the Nigerian state since we returned to democracy in 1999. There has been one change or the other after each election. Our slogan is change, anything that could lead to a better organization of the party is a welcome development.”

He however noted that he is glad that the resignation of Abdullahi Adamu was voluntary and was not influenced by anyone’s authority..

“I’m happy with senator Adamu and Omisore that they resigned on their own, we did not witness a time when it was at gunpoint that a sitting president forced a sitting chairman to vacate office, we didn’t come to that level. It is a lead way to prepare the rejig of the APC.”

Watch from mins 6:17 to 7:38

GiftedWritez (

)