Adamu saying what was done at N/Assembly was rumour to him is to say the least ‘mischievious’ -Hilliard Etta

Hilliard Etta, Former APC national chairman, said that Abdullahi Adamu saying that, what was done at the national assembly was a rumour to him is to say the least ‘mischievous’.

Hilliard Etta made the statement in an interview with Arise during the day program when he was told to react at what some are saying that, Adamu denying knowing the emergence of the principal officers in the Senate and House of representative and that he was not carried along, will be his last straw.

Hilliard Etta responded that the last time he came on the ‘programme’ he suggested that the president should look into the affairs of the APC because. “This particular NWC is not his NWC”

Hilliard said people can read meaning to what he said that this particular APC NWC is not his NWC, however, the truth is, if the party is going to be a partner in the development of Nigeria that Tinubu want to build, then he must have a party that is on the same page with him, not the one that will be a distraction to him.

“For the national chairman(Adamu) to have said that whatever was done in the national assembly was a rumour to him, was to say the least very mischievous.” He said the reason is that he has access to both the president and the senate president.

Watch here

