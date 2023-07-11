Adamu Reveals Gov Akeredolu Is Incapacitated

National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has disclosed that the ailing Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, is incapacitated.

Adamu stated this at a meeting between the national leadership of the party and APC state chairmen.

Daily trust report that, Addressing the APC state chairmen, Adamu revealed that the governor was incapacitated and currently hospitalised overseas.

“We regret to announce the extreme incapacity of the Governor of Ondo state who we understand has been hospitalised overseas. We wish and pray for him for a speedy recovery,” he said.

The national chairman added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has held thorough consultations before putting together his list of ministers.

“The president simply got going. And before announcing his picks for ministers, he conducts a thorough consultation.

Daily trust report that, The ministers will be nominated first, she said. After Mr. President has submitted them, they will go through screening until they are declared. And the President will officially name and swear in his ministers.

“Only after doing that will he disclose each of them to the country to know which Minister is going to which ministry, and how many ministries we are going to have,” the speaker said.

Daily trust report that, After writing to the state House of Assembly to request an indefinite extension of his medical leave, Akeredolu—who is also the head of the South West Governor’s Forum—made his admission to Adamu a few hours later.

Last month, the governor, who has been admitted and discharged from hospitals, transferred control to Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his deputy.

He had stated that he will return to work this week, but Akeredolu permanently extended the medical vacation.

The illness he is fighting is unknown, but his absence has altered the calculations for the governorship election in 2024.

