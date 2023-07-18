Adamu never led the APC to victory, he was presiding over the fall of the party- Dominic Alancha

A Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Dominic Alancha has disagreed with the notion that the former national chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu led the party to victory at the 2023 elections.

Speaking on Democracy Today, Mr Alancha said, “He never led our party to victory. Let me make this very clear, people erroneously because Abdullahi Adamu is the national chairman thought that he led the party to victory. No!

Like Chief Cletus rightly said, he was presiding over the fall of the party. I saw it in his body language.

After the primary election, he did nothing to ensure the party raised finances. During the presidential election, most of the complaints from the state chairmen and the party at the state level was the fact that they were not financially empowered and the party was supposed to have funded those elections in the states. He never did that.”

