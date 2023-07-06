Adamu is angry because a certain lawmaker from the North whom he wanted, did not make it- Source

According to a news that was published by the Nigerian Tribune paper Online this morning, it was reported that the outburst of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, against the emergence of principal officers of the National Assembly, did not enjoy support of members of his party’s National Working Committee.

It was reported that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, in his opening remarks at a session with the All Progressives Congress’ Governors on Tuesday, openly expressed his disapproval of the announcement of the principal officers of both chambers of Parliament, the Senate and the House of Representatives, as he said that the Party’s National Secretariat, was not carried along.

It was reported that a national officer of the party, who spoke with the Nigerian Tribune’s correspondent in confidence and under the condition of anonymity, accused the APC national chairman of acting in bad faith, as he revealed that the APC national chairman was privy to the list he disapproved.

He said, “He is angry because a certain lawmaker from the North whom he wanted did not make it to the office of Senate Leader.

More information made it known that, this revelation of the Nigerian Tribune source, was also corroborated by three other members of the National Working Committee of the party, who spoke with selected journalists in Abuja on Wednesday.

