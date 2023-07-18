Adamu: He was governor of Nasarawa for 8yrs, was Senator from Nasarawa & we lost Nasarawa-Issa Onilu

Lanre Issa Onilu, former national publicity secretary of the APC, said that Abdullahi Adamu, newly resigned APC national chairman, was governor of Nasarawa for 8 years, was senator from Nasarawa and they (APC) lost Nasarawa state in the presidential election.

Issa Onilu made the statement in an interview with Vanguard, when he was asked that won’t it be a betrayal on the part of APC, to let Abdullahi Adamu go, having helped the party to win the presidential election.

Issa Onilu responded that he does not understand what she meant by Abdullahi Adamu helping them (APC) win the presidential election. He said that if his brain can serve him right, Abdullahi Adamu is from Nasarawa where he was governor for two terms, making it 8years in office, and he was also senator from the state yet, they lost in Nasarawa.

“He’s from Nasarawa if I have not forgotten, he was a governor of Nasarawa for two terms, that’s 8 years, he was a senator from Nasarawa and we lost Nasarawa. So if he would help the president win election, the first place to win would have been his constituency, which he lost. So we won this election on the strength of Asiwaju’s popularity”

Issa was interrupted, that Asiwaju too lost in Lagos state.

Issa responded that it is different because Asiwaju’s influence goes beyond Lagos, but across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

Watch video (check 10:35secs)

