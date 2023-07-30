Adamu Has Been Holding Political Appointments Since He Was Born Till Date, Is It A Heritage?-Gololo

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Dr Garus Gololo has reacted to the internal crisis rocking the ruling party even with the resignation of its National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu few weeks ago.

Recall that Senator Abdullahi Adamu, a former Governor of Nasarawa State and the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Iyiola Omisore resigned their positions few weeks ago.

The Sun paper reported that Garus Gololo, while reacting to the development said; “Yes, since Senator Abdullahi Adamu sent in his resignation, I have been celebrating because he came not to help the party grow, but to feather his nest”

He added; “Like I said before now, Abdullahi Adamu has no reason to be a party chairman, having started as a party executive back in the 70s, from the time of NPN during Shagari administration”

He stated further; “What it means is that Abdullahi Adamu has been holding political appointments since he was born till date. Is it a heritage? Can someone play professional football up till that number of years?”

Source – The Sun paper

Penkelemesi (

)