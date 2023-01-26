Adamu Garba Justifies Tinubu’s Gaffes, Says They Are Part Of His Campaign Strategy

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Adamu Garba has justified several seemingly comical gaffes made by the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on several occasions.

During his appearance on AIT on Thursday, Adamu Garba said that Tinubu’s gaffes which have been converted into comical skits by skit makers are a part of the candidate’s campaign strategies.

According to Adamu Garba, in Nigeria, for one to penetrate the young minds, one has to play it as a game or play, or the person has to appear as a young person. On this note, he said that Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not a young person, therefore, he had to find a strategy to penetrate the young people; thus the gaffes.

According to him, Bola Ahmed Tinubu usually suffer those gaffes after he deliberately made strong and sound political statements.

On Tinubu’s gaffes about corn, Adamu Garba explained that he was talking about farmers who are waiting for opportunities to be able to industrialize their agriculture, as it is detailed in his manifesto.

On “electricity and roasted corn”, Adamu Garba said that Tinubu was talking about the People’s Democratic Party’s inability to produce reasonable quantity of electricity despite spending about $16b.

He also said that people see these statements by Bola Ahmed Tinubu as gaffes, but to them in the party’s Presidential Campaign Council, they give them high level of penetration to reach the demographic areas of interest.

Adamu Garba also said that the man who played a song on one of Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s gaffes where he said “PDAPC”, became a superstar overnight simply because he used the opportunity given to him by Tinubu.

Adamu Garba speaking on AIT today. Fast forward to 1:38:00

Mr_Counselor (

)