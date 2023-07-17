NEWS

Adamu Faced Cases In EFCC After He Was Gov, He Has Shown He Cannot Manage Public Funds – Mikko

A former Governorship Aspirant in Rivers State, Bernard Mikko, has stated that the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, should have resigned immediately Bola Tinubu was inaugurated as president of Nigeria.

Bernard Mikko went on to say that Adamu was facing some cases with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, when he left office as Governor and his management of APC finances has shown that he cannot manage public funds.

Bernard Mikko disclosed that he is of the opinion that Abdullahi Adamu should be recalled to come before the leadership of the APC and account for how he spent the party’s funds which was put under his care.

Bernard Mikko also revealed that the best way to confirm whether Abdullahi Adamu mismanaged APC funds is to look at the letter which the Secretary of the party wrote about the fact that everything about APC finances under Abdullahi Adamu is kept in the dark.

