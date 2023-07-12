NEWS

Adamu Could Resign As APC Natl. Chairman if NASS Officers Emerged Without Him -Opunabo Inko

A prominent political analyst and a former aide to the previous governor of Rivers State, Opunabo Inko-Tariah, has said that the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, should consider exiting the stage before the party leadership rug is pulled from under his feet. In his interview, Opunabo raised concerns over the ordeals of the party’s national chairman since the new government emerged.

Opunabo addressed the topic, saying, “You may recall the role that Adamu played regarding efforts to present a consensus candidate in the APC before the 2023 election. Those who stood in the way of Tinubu’s presidential ambitions before the election may eventually get the rewards for their actions. You may have noticed Adamu’s ordeals since the issue of the NASS started. I do not envision Adamu staying in that seat for long. Perhaps Tinubu just wants to settle in and announce his cabinet members before facing party politics. I do not know if Adamu is in the president’s good books, and this could determine his fate in the APC.

He added, “I would have simply resigned if I were Adamu. Since Adamu said he was not aware of the emergence of the NASS principal officers, it shows a lack of confidence in him. Even the president is relaxed. What is Adamu still doing there if he was dismissed over the issue? What more does he want?

You may recall that Adamu recently went viral for claiming that his party was not aware of the Principal Officers appointed by the leadership of the National Assembly.

