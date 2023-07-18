Adamu Constituted Himself as a Distraction To Tinubu, Who Happens To Come From The Same Party – Hilliard Etta.

In an interview with Arise , former APC Acting National Chairman Hilliard Etta stated Abdullahi Adamu constituted himself as a distraction to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Bola Tinubu), who happens to come from the same party as him (APC).

He also said that Abdullahi Adamu, as the National chairman, is supposed to be the umpire, who is not supposed to sexize at all.

According to him, “having constituted himself into a distraction to the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (Bola Tinubu), who happens to come from the same party with him, It was most honourable for the national chairman to step aside, and now the catalogue of seals, as you would like us to call them, is in the purview of the national working committee. They have not come out to tell us that these allegations are true, and I believe that in due course, if these allegations are true, the national working committee will address them. But for some of us in the party, from the time that the national chairman, who was supposed to be an umpire in the primaries of the presidential election or the presidential primaries, came out to converse with a particular aspirant among the aspirants that were contesting for that ticket, It showed clearly that he was most unkind to other aspirants, and that is not the place of the national chairman”.

Video credit: Arise (3:38)

Offixialmasoyi (

)