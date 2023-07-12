Adamu Confirms That He Was Told About Akpabio’s Choice Of Principal Officers Before It Was Announced

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has stated that there was nothing wrong with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, to have his preferred candidates to act as principal officers in the senate, however, they should have waited for instructions from the leadership of the party.

Abdullahi Adamu confirmed that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and his deputy, Barau Jibrin, visited him at his residence and told him the names of those persons they would love to emerge as principal officers in the senate.

Abdullahi Adamu went on to say that he listened to them, but he did not expect them to go ahead and announce the names of the principal officers of their choice without a go-ahead order from the leadership of the APC.

Abdullahi Adamu noted that it is customary for the leadership of the APC to tell the leadership of the senate the preferred persons to be the principal officers and not the leadership of the senate to tell the leadership of the party who they want.

