Adamu Aliero: PDP now united in Kebbi — we’ll wrest power from APC

Adamu Aliero, former governor of Kebbi, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members in the state have resolved their differences.

On Monday in Birnin Kebbi, Aliero, the PDP candidate for the Kebbi central senatorial district, spoke.

According to reports, more than 500 PDP supporters in Kebbi defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in October 2022, crying “injustice”.

According to Aliero, all disputes among PDP supporters in the state have been settled, and they are prepared to unseat the APC.

“The PDP is unified today. All resentful members have come to an amicable agreement. We have united as a single, large family, and we are now prepared to depose the current administration, he declared.

The state government, according to the previous governor, carried out initiatives that were out of proportion to the funding from the federal government.

The congressman urged state citizens to vote for all PDP candidates and promised that the party will change the country for the “betterment” of all.

The supreme court upheld Aliero’s candidature for the PDP in the Kebbi central senatorial district in January.

In September 2022, the appeals court in Sokoto declared Saidu Haruna the winner for Kebbi central and declared Aliero’s candidature ineligible.

However, on January 31, the supreme court had upheld Aliero as the PDP candidate for the senatorial district. According to the Cable report.

