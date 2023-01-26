“Adams Oshiomole & Solomon Lalong, They Are Very Short But They Are Seeing The Sky” – BAT

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu together with other top APC chieftains took their presidential rally to the middle belt. The APC candidate together with the APC national chairman and other chieftains like Adams Oshiomole, Solomon Lalong were all in Benue state for the APC presidential campaign rally.

While addressing the people of Benue, Tinubu jokingly appreciated two of his chieftain, Adams Oshiomole and Solomon Lalong using a proverb. He said no matter how short a man is, he will always see the sky. He then stressed that Solomon Lalong and Adams Oshiomole are very short but they are seeing the sky. He then held their two hands up and asked God to bless them before going on to speak to the people of Benue.

He said “I always say it, no matter how short a man is, he will always see the sky. Adams Oshiomole, Solomon Lalong; they are very short but they are seeing the sky”

The APC candidate is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the February General elections. Aside from his antecedents as the governor of Lagos state, Tinubu is well known for making humorous statements to members of his team during his speeches.

