Adams Oshiomhole Was Not Given A Chance But He Came Back And Delivered Himself And Others- Dr. Garus Gololo

Dr. Garus Gololo, a former military officer and prominent member of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has expressed his belief that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, the former National Chairman of the APC, managed to prove his worth when he faced doubt from the public on a national scale.

He shared his views during an interview with the Sun paper, stating that the current APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, failed to effectively address the political turmoil within his own state. Gololo pointed out that Adamu was unable to secure a single House of Representatives seat for the party in the entirety of Nasarawa state.

Gololo emphasized the internal conflicts that plagued Nasarawa state, even though its governor was a member of the APC. He claimed that the governor’s inability to bring about positive change had led to the current crisis. Also, Gololo highlighted the achievements of Adams Oshiomhole, a figure who was not initially favored by many. Oshiomhole successfully rallied support and ensured victories for himself, as well as other senators and members of the House of Representatives. In contrast, Gololo questioned the accomplishments of Abdullahi Adamu, suggesting that his lackluster performance warranted his departure from the party due to his disappointing track record.

