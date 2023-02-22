NEWS

Adams Oshiomhole Shares Photos After Visiting 61 Wards To Campaign For Tinubu In Edo State

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former governor of Edo state and the Deputy Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Adams Oshiomhole has taken to his social media page to share photos after he visited the 61 wards in Edo North Senatorial District to campaign for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

While sharing the photos on his official Facebook page, Oshiomhole stated that he’s concluded his ward to ward tour in Edo North.

He wrote “Today we concluded our ward to ward tour at South Ibie after visiting the entire 64 wards in Edo north The turnout in all of the wards we visited was impressive and we thank you all for the love you have shown us”.

Check out his post

Adams Oshiomhole has been campaigning in Edo state for some days now, visiting different wards across different LGAs where he’s continuous marketed the presidential candidate of the APC to the people of Edo state. The election is already few days away and so all the top political parties have intensified their efforts.

Please kindly share and comment

Vokally (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 38 mins ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Why Nig Won’t Vote For Tinubu-PDP, USA Doesn’t Support Any Candidate-Officials

4 mins ago

Musa Fagen Gawo Joins PDP, Resign As Member Tinubu’s Campaign [Photos]

12 mins ago

“Politicians Will Buy Votes with Rice, Maggi, Onions and Grains” –LP Spokesperson, Ndi Kato

20 mins ago

‘My commitment to free, fair, credible and non violent elections is absolute’ – Bola Tinubu reveals

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button