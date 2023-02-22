Adams Oshiomhole Shares Photos After Visiting 61 Wards To Campaign For Tinubu In Edo State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former governor of Edo state and the Deputy Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Adams Oshiomhole has taken to his social media page to share photos after he visited the 61 wards in Edo North Senatorial District to campaign for the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

While sharing the photos on his official Facebook page, Oshiomhole stated that he’s concluded his ward to ward tour in Edo North.

He wrote “Today we concluded our ward to ward tour at South Ibie after visiting the entire 64 wards in Edo north The turnout in all of the wards we visited was impressive and we thank you all for the love you have shown us”.

Adams Oshiomhole has been campaigning in Edo state for some days now, visiting different wards across different LGAs where he’s continuous marketed the presidential candidate of the APC to the people of Edo state. The election is already few days away and so all the top political parties have intensified their efforts.

