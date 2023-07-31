Adamawa Violence: Fintiri relaxes curfew by 12 hours

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has relaxed the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on the state by 12 hours.

This is contained in a statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, spokesman for the governor in Yola, on Monday.

The Adamawa government said the curfew was relaxed from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. after meetings with security chiefs.

Mr Fintiri, represented by Deputy Governor Kaletapwa Farauta, urged parents to send their wards to school and also encouraged businesses to open and go about their daily activities as the government would not fold its arms and allow miscreants to disrupt public peace.

The governor warned hoodlums and the public to abide by the curfew and remain courteous and cooperative if approached and questioned by security personnel.

Mr Fintiri had declared a 24-hour curfew following wide-scale looting and attacks on citizens by alleged hoodlums.

The Adamawa government said the hoodlums, amidst complaints of hunger and the high cost of foodstuffs following the recent petrol price increase, ransacked government-owned and private food storages and warehouses, carting away anything in sight in anger.

The governor said the situation had assumed a dangerous dimension in Yola, as protesters attacked people with machetes and broke into business premises and homes, stealing goods and property.

“With the curfew imposed, there will be no movement throughout the state. Only those on essential duties with valid identification would be permitted to move around during the period of the curfew,” he said.

Mr Fintiri appealed to law-abiding residents to comply with the directive, warning that anyone caught contravening the order would be arrested and prosecuted.

(NAN)