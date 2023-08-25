Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri reacts after he bought buses from Innoson motors

Adamawa State’s Executive Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has expressed his feelings following his purchase of buses from Innoson Motors. Governor Fintiri, who has been re-elected for a second term, is a prominent member of the primary opposition party in Nigeria, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

On his verified Twitter account, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri emphasized the importance of supporting local industries with his statement, “Buy Nigeria, think Nigeria. Adamawa must flourish!”

The governor’s comment came in response to a tweet from a user on Twitter who acknowledged his patronage of Innoson vehicles, expressing gratitude for the support.

This tweet from Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri’s official Twitter account has stirred considerable reactions from his fans and a multitude of followers on the social media platform, reflecting the significance of his decision to promote domestic products and industries.

