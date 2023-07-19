Adamawa REC: Court Rejects Extending Order Stopping Prosecution Of Yunusa Ari

The Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the extension of its interim order to halt the prosecution of the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari. The court’s decision came pending the hearing and determination of a motion filed by Senator Aishatu Dahiru, also known as Binani.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is seeking the prosecution of the suspended REC for prematurely declaring Senator Binani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the Adamawa State governorship election on April 15, 2023, while vote counting was still ongoing.

Previously, the court had ordered INEC, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to maintain the status quo until the substantive suit was determined. The court had also requested the defendants to appear before it on July 18 to show cause as to why they should not be permanently restrained from prosecuting the suspended Adamawa State REC.

During the proceedings on Tuesday, INEC’s counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), informed the court that the applicant had not served the defendants with the court’s order issued on July 10. Jacobs argued that the interim order had expired on July 18. However, Binani’s counsel, Michael Aondoakaa (SAN), countered that the order had not expired as the defendants had not fulfilled the court’s directive to show cause.

