NEWS

Adamawa Rally: Atiku’s Powerful Message Of Hope And Progress Ignite Crowd – Saraki

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Adamawa Rally: Atiku’s Powerful Message Of Hope And Progress Ignite Crowd – Saraki

The former senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has reacted to the massive turn out during the Party’s presidential campaign rally in Adamawa State on Saturday.

Saraki who revealed this on his verified facebook page added that Atiku’s powerful message of hope and progress ignited the crowd as he outlined his plans to tackle unemployment.

He wrote, “The GrandFinale rally in Adamawa State yesterday, was not just a display of Political support, it was a remarkable showcase of the unwavering spirit of the people of Adamawa State, who are resolute in their determination to build a better Nigeria.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s powerful message of hope and progress ignited the crowd, as he outlined his plans to creat employment opportunities, enhance economic growth, improve the standard of living and guarantee the security of all Nigerians.

Speaking further, Saraki noted that Atiku’s plans for Nigeria is why yesterday’s GrandFinale rally in Adamawa marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s history.

Content created and supplied by: Immacul5045 (via 50minds
News )

#Adamawa #Rally #Atikus #Powerful #Message #Hope #Progress #Ignite #Crowd #SarakiAdamawa Rally: Atiku’s Powerful Message Of Hope And Progress Ignite Crowd – Saraki Publish on 2023-02-19 13:31:16



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 323 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

LP Is Now The 1st Choice Of The Presidential Ticket, We Have Overtaken PDP And APC And We’ll Win-Obi

19 seconds ago

(Opinion) 2023 Election: Why Peter Obi May Defeat Atiku & Tinubu In Benue State

10 mins ago

JUST IN: Nigeria’s Obinna Onyekwena Appointed Director In Gates Foundation

23 mins ago

Baba Says If He Dies Before Elections, His Thumb Print Should Be Use To Vote For Tinubu – Keyamo

32 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button