Adamawa Rally: Atiku’s Powerful Message Of Hope And Progress Ignite Crowd – Saraki

The former senate president, Abubakar Bukola Saraki has reacted to the massive turn out during the Party’s presidential campaign rally in Adamawa State on Saturday.

Saraki who revealed this on his verified facebook page added that Atiku’s powerful message of hope and progress ignited the crowd as he outlined his plans to tackle unemployment.

He wrote, “The GrandFinale rally in Adamawa State yesterday, was not just a display of Political support, it was a remarkable showcase of the unwavering spirit of the people of Adamawa State, who are resolute in their determination to build a better Nigeria.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s powerful message of hope and progress ignited the crowd, as he outlined his plans to creat employment opportunities, enhance economic growth, improve the standard of living and guarantee the security of all Nigerians.

Speaking further, Saraki noted that Atiku’s plans for Nigeria is why yesterday’s GrandFinale rally in Adamawa marks a significant moment in Nigeria’s history.

