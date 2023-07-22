Adamawa Guber: APC Candidate, Binani Accuses INEC Of Frustrating Petition At Tribunal

Senator Aishat Dahiru Binani, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last Adamawa State gubernatorial election, has made accusations against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). She claims that INEC is frustrating her petition challenging the victory of Governor Amadu Fintri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a press conference held in Abuja on Saturday, Binani’s spokesperson, Alhaji Mustapha Umar Madawaki, appealed to Nigerians to intervene and call INEC to order to allow the APC candidate to reclaim her mandate.

Madawaki alleged that the Adamawa state governor was in conspiracy with the INEC to thwart the diligent prosecution of the petition, claimed that INEC wanted the suspended REC arrested and kept out of the case.

He said, “To my mind, that is the reason why the electoral body is working overtime, trying to prevent Barrister Hudu Yunusa Ari, the former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, from testifying before the Adamawa State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.”

Source: Dailypost.

Cris (

)