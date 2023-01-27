NEWS

Adamawa governorship candidate, Aliyu Maina, is dead

The governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in Adamawa State, Alhaji Aliyu Maina, was on Thursday confirmed dead one month to the general election.

He was said to have died on Wednesday, January 25 after a brief illness in Abuja, the same day the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Abia State, Prof. Uchenna Ikonne, was confirmed dead.

He said, “According to the statement from the family, late Alhaji Abba Maina died on Wednesday, January 25 at his residence in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, after a brief illness.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Stress and pressure of campaigning is not easy. People need to be aware of their health status before embarking on these campaign activities.

Hmmm nawaoh. yesterday was PDP Governorship candidate of Abia state, today Adamawa who knows what will happen tomorrow.

This is becoming too much in this country. Election has nothing to do with death. Angel of death know no status.

The same thing happened to Abia State PDP Governorship candidate. May his soul rest in peace.

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: Punch paper and Facebook

