Adamawa Governor, Umaru Fintiri, Declares 24-hour Curfew As Youths Loot Warehouses in Yola

The Blueprint newspaper reports that the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the entire state.

The governor took the action to forestall a total break down of law and order following early Sunday morning incidents of attacks on government warehouses by some hungry and angry youths. The mob broke into warehouses and carted away foodstuff and other valuables in a manner reminiscence of what happened during the #EndSARS protest of 2020.

The youths reportedly stormed the warehouses in their numbers armed with dangerous weapons. Some of the items said to have been looted include mattresses, generators, submersible pumps, among other things. Security agencies were later arrived the scenes of attacks and brought the situation under control, the report further said.

Meanwhile, some of the youths who were accosted attributed their action the biting hardship occasioned by government policies.

One of them told the newspaper:

“Government should blame itself for what happened and what will happen. They make life almost impossible for us and make us beggars in our own country where did they expect us to go and survive.

“There is no food to eat, there is high cost of living, poverty everywhere, no jobs and no hopes for us the ordinary citizens. They are busy looting our resources yet is not enough for them. They keep on coming out with ungodly policies that keep on worsening our situation. How do they expect us to survive?”

