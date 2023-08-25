Actress, Regina Daniels Shares Beautiful Photos of her Siblings, Destiny and Lawrence Daniels.

Nollywood popular actress, Regina Daniels has taken to social media to upload lovely pictures of she and her sister and brother, Destiny Daniels and Lawrence Daniels looking gorgeous in their simple dresses.

The businesswoman who shared such beautiful pictures through her official Instagram story, could be seen hanging out with her siblings, as they posed for the camera.

Below is Regina Daniels’ post below;

Regina Daniels has continued to inspire the young people of this generation, following how she has been able to successfully establish herself as an outstanding talent in the movie industry, a good businesswoman, a caring mother to her two sons, Prince Khalifa Nwoko and Munir Nwoko and a supporting wife to her husband and Senator, Ned Nwoko.

The beautiful actress has also proven to not just be a movie star but also a political enthusiast, following her role that led to her husband’s victory in the Delta State Senatorial election and also new position as the Social Secretary of the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum Executive Council.

Goodnewschi (

)