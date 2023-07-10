NEWS

Actress Nkechi Blessing Replies A Fan Who Said She Loves Her Handsome Boyfriend

Yoruba movie actress, Nkechi Blessing has used her most recent Instagram post to respond to a female fan who said she loves her handsome boyfriend. She took to her Instagram story to share the post, where she quickly gave her female fan a straightforward response to her statement.

The actress, who did not hold back from giving her response, told her to take her eyes off someone else’s property. Nkechi Blessing is someone who has kept her relationship status open on social media, as she usually shares pictures of herself and her boyfriend online, and her latest response shows that she does not want other ladies to get close to her boyfriend.

In the statement made by the female fan on her Instagram story, she said, “I love you and your handsome boyfriend.” The actress replied to her by saying, “Take your eyes off somebody else’s property.”

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure among her fans on social media, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

