Actress, Ini Edo all smiles as she steps out with her Daughter in new photos

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Actress, Producer and Director, Ini Edo took to social media to dish out some stunning photos of herself alongside her beautiful daughter.

The talented actress shared the photos on her Official Instagram Page today being Wednesday the 16th day of July, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “We are Outside”, it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to express their excitement over seeing them both together.

In the above photos, Ini could be clearly spotted having a good time alongside her adorable daughter and they both seems really excited judging from the smile they wore on their faces.

Recall that few months ago, The Actress revealed during a chat with Popular Blogger, Stella Dimoko Korkus that she have a Daughter and that she had her through surrogacy. Ini is one of the Nigerian celebrity who have had a child through surrogacy and she’s really proud of that.

The Actress have been dishing out adorable photos and videos of herself alongside her Daughter for the past couple of months now and she’s definitely not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Ini Edo tried as much as possible to hide her baby’s identify when she newly welcomed her but now she don’t really care about that and it’s absolutely amazing. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

