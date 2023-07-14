NEWS

Actress Destiny Etiko Stirs Up Reaction with New Photos of Herself on Instagram

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 373 1 minute read

Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko recently flaunted her beauty for her admirers in an Instagram photo. She frequently appears in fine attire on social media to display her beauty in various looks, as she loves to do. When they saw the post, many of her followers were compelled to reply, and they shared their thoughts in a variety of ways on her page.

She appeared in a bodycon outfit in her most recent post, and it suited her well. She painted her face with tasteful cosmetics that complemented the tone of her complexion. She had attractive hair that emphasized her beauty. She changed into high heels and a handbag and posed for the photographs.

Spread love wherever you go, she wrote in her post’s caption. Her photographs and this caption drew the attention of her fans, who responded to them right away.

Some readers of the post expressed admiration for her attire and had positive reactions to it, while others expressed admiration for her hairstyle.

Austeen_Royal (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 373 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Transfer News: AC Milan completes official deal, Man United midfielder, Fred wanted by Galatasaray.

7 mins ago

Why Would Miscreants Say Sit-At-Home And People Obeys Them, It Seems We Do Not Have Govt – Prof Charles Nwakeaku

17 mins ago

When An Igbo Man Dies, The Corpse Should Go Home, But That Is No Longer The Situation- Nwakeaku

27 mins ago

I was the first person that opened fire on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman –Suspect Reveals

45 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button