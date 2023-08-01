Actress, Debbie Shokoya Drops Loved Up Photo With Her Hubby In Matching Dress Ahead Of His Birthday

Popular Actress, Deborah Ajijolajesu Shokoya also known as Debbie Shokoya has taken to her social media handle to share loved up and heartwarming picture with her husband, Adetola ahead of his birthday. She was seen in the adorable picture rocking matching outfit as she embraced her husband from the back and having quality time together.

Debbie Shokoya is a talented actress, filmmaker, and movie producer. She is well known for her actions, versatility, and Captivating performances on screen. She told to her Instagram page to expressed her love and appreciation for her partner in a touching post.

In her heartwarming post, she wrote: AUGUST! A New Blessed Month. Amazing people are born in this month. One of them is my blessed, My Husband. Wife of Adetola. She prayed that May the Month of August Be A Blessed and Fruitful Month For All of Us. May We Always Have Reasons To Rejoice.

This lovely picture shared has made her fans, followers, and colleagues commented.

