Actress Bimbo Thomas Celebrates her son, Jayden on his 7th birthday

The popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas has taken to her social media account to celebrate her son, Jayden who clocked a new age today. She shared cute pictures of him and prayed for him to mark his 7th birthday today.

While celebrating him on her official Instagram page, she wrote “Jayden Oluwatobilola, happy birthday to you son, it’s your big 7”. She said she loves him so much, she also prayed for him that God will continue to guide and protect him. Many people have gone to social media to wish him well, some wished him more growth in life while others wished him all the good things in life.

Bimbo Thomas is an award winning actress who is doing well for herself, she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry. She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

A very happy birthday to Jayden, we wish him good health.

