NEWS

Actress Bimbo Thomas Celebrates her son, Jayden on his 7th birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read

The popular Nollywood actress, Bimbo Thomas has taken to her social media account to celebrate her son, Jayden who clocked a new age today. She shared cute pictures of him and prayed for him to mark his 7th birthday today.

While celebrating him on her official Instagram page, she wrote “Jayden Oluwatobilola, happy birthday to you son, it’s your big 7”. She said she loves him so much, she also prayed for him that God will continue to guide and protect him. Many people have gone to social media to wish him well, some wished him more growth in life while others wished him all the good things in life.

Bimbo Thomas is an award winning actress who is doing well for herself, she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry. She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

A very happy birthday to Jayden, we wish him good health.

Wish him a happy birthday in the comment section below.

FavourofGod2 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Nigerians Should Support Tinubu, He Will Work – Oba Of Benin, Biden finds another way to forgive $39B students loan

7 mins ago

Federal Government: That Salaries For Workers In Nigeria Ought To Be Increased – Primate Ayodele

9 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Plan to suspend Aregbesola will fail — Ex-aide, Traditional Ruler Urges Patience With Tinubu’s Administration

18 mins ago

Tinubu Needs To Explain To Nigerians About The N500 Billion Palliative, Says The Anti-Graft Group

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button