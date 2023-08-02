Actor Yul Edochie’s Wife Files For Divorce, Demands One Hundred Million Naira Damages

Wife of popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May has filed for divorce and has requested the sum of 100 million naira as damages from Judy Austin for having an affair with her husband.

According to Daily Post, despite portraying themselves as husband and wife on social media Yul Edochie and Judy Austin were alleged of not lawfully wedded.

Recall that the Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his wife May, lost their first son, Kambilichukwu, some months ago, this also led to some persons on social media sympathizing with them too.

The popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie also went off social media for a while to mourn his son.

However he resurfaced online with news of alleged new wife Judy Austin.

Wife of Yul Edochie, May, alleged that Judy awesome and you a dodgy cannot be considered as married couple as she is still legally married to Yul Edochie.

As a result, Judy Austin will be subjected to a one hundred million naira suit.

