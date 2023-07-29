Actor Segun Ogungbe Wife, Omowunmi Causes A Stir As She Shows Off Her Open-chest Outfit To An Event

Yoruba movie actress, Omowunmi Ajiboye, who happens to be the wife of actor Segun Ogungbe, has used her latest Instagram post to show off her outfit for a public occasion. She is someone who loves to go out to attend public events, and she has done exactly the same again by appearing in an elegant outfit. Many of her fans who came across the post could not help but react as they expressed their opinions in different ways on her page.

On this occasion, she showed up in an open-chest outfit and headtie that looked good on her. She applied neatly done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin. She put on high heels as she took the pictures in a standing position.

She captioned her post by saying, “Out for the Bimbo Akinsaya mom’s 80th birthday.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

If the comments and reactions on her post are anything to go by, it is safe to say that her fans were impressed with her outfit for the occasion, as they reacted positively to it.

