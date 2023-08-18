Actor, Nkem Owoh loses his 24 year old Daughter, Kosisochukwu

Few moments ago, The whole world was thrown into deep shock when Punch paper reported that Legendary Nigerian Actor, Nkem Owoh has lost his 24 years Old Daughter, Kosisochukwu Nkem Owoh to the cold hands of death.

The news surfaced online today being Friday the 18th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to extend their condolences.

According to reports, Kosisochukwu Nkem Owoh who was 24 years old passed away on the 28th day of June, 2023 after battling liver cancer and this is definitely not a good one for the actor and his family.

The Family have publicly stepped out to announce the burial arrangements and they confirmed that the late Kosisochukwu will finally be laid to rest on the 24th day of August, 2023 which is six days from now.

“In their Words” (Burial arrangements)

“The Family of Nkem Owoh (Osuofia) of Umunevo Owonta of Umungwu clan in Amagu Village, Udi town, Udi Local Government Area, Enugu State announce the death of our daughter. She will be buried on August 24”, It read.

Many people were not aware of the sudden demise of Kosisochukwu Nkem Owoh as Nkem Owoh didn’t say anything about it on his Official social media handle even till date. This must really be a hard time for the Actor and we hope that God gives him and his family the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)