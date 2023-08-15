Actor, Mike Godson Shows off his Son in a New Video.

Nollywood actor, Mike Godson has taken to social media to upload a video showing his 1-year-old son. In such video, the actor could be seen having some fun time with him in their home.

Mike Godson in such video which he shared through his official Instagram page, is seen playing with his boy, as he stated that he has got his moments just like his father.

According to the actor, his son has a time to play and a time to be serious.

Mike Godson wrote;

“Little man has got his moments just like his daddy. A time to play and a time to get serious.”

Here is Mike Godson’s post below;

Such video shared by the actor, backed up with his caption have also stirred up several reactions from his fans and followers on the social media platform, as many took to his comment section to compliment him.

Recall that Mike Godson had in July 2022, announced the birth of his son in the United Kingdom. The actor has since his birth, never failed to carry out his fatherly responsibilities.

Aside from being a great dad, Mike Godson has also proven to be an outstanding talent in the movie industry, following the huge number of interesting movies that he has been featured in ever since his rise to prominence.

Chibuzorjoe (

)