Actions Of Apapa’s Group Show They’re Being Funded To Cause Havoc In Labour Party – Yunusa Tanko

Amid the ongoing leadership crisis currently rocking the Labour Party, prominent northern politician, and chieftain of the party, Dr. Yunusa Tanko has accused the leader of the rebelling faction of the LP, Alhaji Lamidi Apapa of being funded by external forces to destroy the party from within.

Speaking during an interview on Central TV’s ‘Breakfast Central’ program on Friday, August 25, Tanko, who is the Spokesman for the Obi-Media Office, pointed out that every action that has been carried out by Apapa and his group have so far shown that he is not interested in the wellbeing of the Labour Party, but is instead seeking to destroy it from within for the benefit of an opposition camp.

He said; “We raised the issue against Apapa on 3 premises. Number one is that as a loyal member of the Labour Party, when issues that you are not happy with arises, you are expected to write to the National Executive Council (NEC) for the matter to be resolved. This did not happen. We never received any document. Secondly, he balkanized the office of the party he belonged to. He broke into the office and proceeded to carryout a coup. This not show that he is interested in the party’s wellbeing.

Thirdly, he (Apapa) went to the court where our principal (Peter Obi) filed a case, to cause drama. He wanted to wreck havoc in a court case that many Nigerians strongly believe will emancipate them from the shackles of poverty. Not only that, he went on to say that the Labour Party does not support the case that was filed in court, who does such a thing like that? These actions goes to show you that Apapa’s group are being funded to cause havoc in the party.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 4:38).

