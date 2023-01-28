ACPP urges Senator Ademola Adeleke to Stay Focused

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Alliance of Collaborating Political Parties (ACPP) under the leadership of Wole Adedoyin, has urged Senator Ademola Adeleke to stay focused and not be carried away by the recent judgment of the tribunal.

The ACPP, a coalition of political parties and political groups from across Osun State, expresses its support for Adeleke and reminds him that the tribunal’s ruling is not the final verdict in the ongoing electoral dispute. The alliance further urged Senator Ademola Adeleke to remain steadfast and continue to fight for what he believes is right.

“We understand that this can be a difficult and emotional time for Adeleke and his supporters,” said Wole Adedoyin, ACPP Coordinator. “But we urge Senator Ademola Adeleke to stay strong and not be discouraged by the tribunal’s decision. The legal process is ongoing and we are confident that the truth will ultimately prevail.”

The ACPP also calls on all parties involved in the electoral dispute to respect the rule of law and allow the legal process to run its course without interference or intimidation.

“We urge all parties to refrain from any actions that could undermine the integrity of the legal process,” said the ACPP Coordinator. “The people of Osun state deserve to have their voices heard and their votes counted.”

The ACPP will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as they become available.

