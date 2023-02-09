This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A’Court dismisses Cross River PDP gov candidate’s suit

The Calabar Division of the Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal filed by Senator Sandy Onor of the Peoples’ Democratic Party and governorship candidate in the February 2023 general elections in Cross Rivers State.

As a result of their lack of quality, Senator Bassey Otu of the All Progressive Congress and his running companion, Peter Odey, are being sought out by Onor.

In a unanimous ruling on an appeal filed and argued by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, the three-person Court of Appeal panel, presided over by Justice Raphael Agbo (in which Justices Balkisu Aliyu and Justice Oyebisi Omoleye concurred), dismissed the appeal as lacking merit and non-justiciable on Saturday.

Additionally, the court upheld the Federal High Court’s earlier decision in case FHC/CA/CS/142/2022, which Justice R.O. Dugbo-Oghoghorie gave on November 24, 2022.

The appellants asserted that Odey was ineligible to run for office because he was not a party member and because he held dual citizenship with both Nigeria and the United Kingdom in the originating summons before the trial court.

Through their attorney, Ozekhome, Senator Otu and his running mate claimed that the APC’s deputy governorship candidate was not disqualified because she was a Nigerian citizen by birth who later attained British citizenship through naturalization. They also claimed that party membership is an internal party matter, which is not subject to the law.

This proposition of law was accepted by the trial judge, who dismissed Senator Onor’s lawsuit for lack of substance.

According to the court, the plaintiffs did not make a strong case for their alleged dual membership in the PDP and the APC, as claimed by the former.

Content created and supplied by: Afeezoladiti (via 50minds

News )

#ACourt #dismisses #Cross #River #PDP #gov #candidates #suitA’Court dismisses Cross River PDP gov candidate’s suit Publish on 2023-02-09 10:47:07