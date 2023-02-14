This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Achievements Made By Peter Obi As A Governor And Why Most Youths Are Rooting For Him

Peter Obi is a name that resonates with many Nigerians, particularly the youth, who see him as a symbol of good governance and effective leadership. Obi was the governor of Anambra State from 2006 to 2014, during which he made significant strides in transforming the state. Here are seven achievements of Peter Obi as a governor and why many youths are rooting for him to be the next president of Nigeria:

1. Fiscal Responsibility:

Obi was known for his frugality in managing public funds. He reduced the cost of governance in Anambra State by cutting down on unnecessary expenses such as foreign trips, allowances, and security votes. He saved over N75 billion in the state treasury and invested in critical infrastructure such as roads, schools, and hospitals.

2. Education:

Under Obi’s leadership, Anambra State became a model in education in Nigeria. He built over 1,000 new classroom blocks, renovated schools, provided furniture and instructional materials, and paid for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) fees for students. This led to a significant improvement in the state’s performance in national examinations.

3. Health:

Obi revamped the healthcare sector in Anambra State by building new hospitals, renovating existing ones, and providing medical equipment and drugs. He also introduced the free maternal and child healthcare program, which reduced infant and maternal mortality rates in the state.

4. Security:

Obi invested heavily in security by providing vehicles and equipment to the police and other security agencies. He also set up a Joint Security Task Force that collaborated with neighboring states to combat crime and insecurity in the region.

5. Agriculture:

Obi initiated several agricultural programs that boosted food production in the state. He provided farmers with improved seedlings, fertilizers, and other inputs, and encouraged the cultivation of cash crops such as rice, cassava, and yam.

6. Infrastructure:

Obi improved the road network in Anambra State by constructing and rehabilitating many roads. He also built several bridges and provided potable water to many communities in the state.

7. Youth Empowerment:

Obi’s government prioritized youth empowerment by setting up vocational and skill acquisition centers, providing loans and grants to young entrepreneurs, and sponsoring talented youths to international competitions.

These achievements and many more have endeared Peter Obi to the Nigerian youth, who see him as a leader that can replicate his successes at the national level. Many youths believe that Obi has the right qualities to steer the country out of its present challenges, including insecurity, unemployment, and economic hardship.

Peter Obi’s achievements as a governor are remarkable and have earned him a reputation as a competent and visionary leader. His track record in public service has made him a favorite among the youth, who see him as a beacon of hope and a model of good governance. If given the opportunity to serve at the national level, it is believed that Obi will bring his wealth of experience and expertise to bear in transforming Nigeria into a prosperous and peaceful nation.

