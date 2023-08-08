ACF insists on more dialogue on Niger crisis, urges FG to lift sanctions on the country

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged both the Federal Government and members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to promptly remove the sanctions that have been imposed on Niger Republic.

In a statement signed by Tukur Muhammad-Baba, the Publicity Secretary of the Northern socio-cultural forum, the ACF emphasized the need for the Federal Government to engage in more dialogue with the military junta in Niger to prevent a worsening breakdown of communication.

This appeal follows the expiration of the one-week deadline previously set for the regime to reinstate democratic governance in the country.

The ACF has called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and ECOWAS to reassess the situation and demonstrate goodwill by lifting the economic blockade and other sanctions imposed on Niger. This gesture aims to facilitate swift dialogue and resolution of the crisis.

The organization also highlighted the importance of considering concrete realities, particularly the fact that neighboring countries like Algeria, Libya, and Chad, which are not all part of ECOWAS, might perceive potential military intervention as a threat to their borders. The ACF cautioned against further destabilizing the West African region, especially with the support declared by military juntas in Mali, Burkina Faso, and Guinea for the Niger coup leaders.

